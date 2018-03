March 1 (Reuters) - Rubius Therapeutics Inc

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $101.2 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2FJIhr5