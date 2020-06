BRIEF-Rubius Therapeutics Provides Update On Clinical Trial Progress For Lead Oncology Product Candidate

June 30 (Reuters) - Rubius Therapeutics Inc:

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRESS FOR ITS LEAD ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATE RTX-240 AND ANNOUNCES PLANNED LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS - COMPLETED DOSING OF FIRST DOSE-ESCALATION COHORT WITH NO OBSERVED ADVERSE EVENTS TO DATE IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF RTX-240

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS - ANDREW OH, CFO WILL DEPART CO FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF A TRANSITION PERIOD

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS - CO HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: