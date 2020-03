Rubius Therapeutics Inc:

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC FOCUS ON ONCOLOGY AND AUTOIMMUNITY

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS - COMPANY IS DEPRIORITIZING RTX-134 PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA (PKU) AND ITS OTHER RARE DISEASE PROGRAMS

* CASH RUNWAY WILL BE EXTENDED INTO 2022