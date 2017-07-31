FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc

* Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek

* Rudolph Technologies - ‍has reached a comprehensive patent settlement with Camtek, Ltd. In ongoing patent infringement lawsuits between two companies​

* Rudolph Technologies Inc - ‍parties will dismiss all current litigation matters and camtek will pay to Rudolph a one-time payment of $13 million​

* Rudolph Technologies - ‍camtek, co entered covenant not to sue one another related to three patents at issue in lawsuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

