BRIEF-Ruhnn Reports Q4 Net Loss Per ADS RMB 0.32

June 3 (Reuters) - Ruhnn Holding Ltd:

* RUHNN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2020 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE RMB 0.06

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED THE COMPANY’S BUSINESS SINCE THE FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

* ANTICIPATES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE INTO FY 2021, BUT TO LESSER EXTENT AS COMPARED TO Q4 2020

* SEES 2021 FULL YEAR NET REVENUE FROM SERVICES THROUGH PLATFORM MODEL TO BE BETWEEN RMB520.0 MILLION AND RMB610.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2021 TOTAL NET REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN RMB1,320.0 MILLION AND RMB1,500.0 MILLION