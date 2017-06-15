BRIEF-Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments says disposal of Rui Kang Pharmaceutical shares by Wah Yan Healthcare

June 15 (Reuters) - Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd

* Genius Lead and Wah Yan Healthcare entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for consideration of hk$207.1 million (equivalent to hk$0.51 per sale share)

* Wah Yan Healthcare has conditionally to sell 406 million sale shares, representing 51.5% Rui Kang Pharmaceutical

* Estimated that Wah Yan Healthcare Group will record a gain of about hk$62.9 million as a result of disposal