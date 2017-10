Oct 12 (Reuters) - Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd

* Net proceeds of top-up subscription to be about HK$47.5 million​

* Liu to sell 40 million shares to Chen Huiyong & 28 million shares to Wing Man Yi for HK$0.70 per placing share​

‍Liu Xiaolin to subscribe for 68 million shares of company at HK$0.70 per top-up subscription share​