Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Rumbleon prices underwritten offering of class B common stock

* Rumbleon Inc - ‍prices underwritten public offering of 2.9 million shares of its class b common stock at a price of $5.50 per share​

* Rumbleon Inc - co’s class b common stock has been approved for listing on nasdaq capital market under company’s current symbol “RMBL”​ Source text for Eikon: