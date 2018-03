March 19 (Reuters) - Rupert Resources Ltd:

* RUPERT RESOURCES ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF NORTHERN ASPECT RESOURCES LTD.

* RUPERT RESOURCES LTD - ‍ PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SECURITIES OF NARL, IN EXCHANGE FOR 4.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)