Dec 13 (Reuters) - Rural Electrification Corp Ltd:

* SAYS LAUNCHES ISSUE OF $ 400 MILLION 3.068 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2020

* SAYS ‍NOTES WILL BE LISTED ON SINGAPORE EXCHANGE AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE'S INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET​