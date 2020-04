BRIEF-Rusal Posts Aluminium Sales Of 914 Thousand Tonnes In Q1 2020

April 27 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL Plc:

* IN 1Q20, ALUMINIUM SALES AMOUNTED TO 914 THOUSAND TONNES

* IN 1Q20, BAUXITE PRODUCTION DECREASED BY 11.2% QOQ, TO 3,577 THOUSAND TONNES

* ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION IN 1Q20 TOTALED 940 THOUSAND TONNES, DOWN 0.9% QOQ

* IN 1Q20, AVERAGE ALUMINIUM REALIZED PRICE DECREASED BY 0.5% QOQ TO USD1,864/T

* IN 1Q20, TOTAL ALUMINA PRODUCTION SLIGHTLY DECREASED BY 1.8% QOQ, TO 2,013 THOUSAND TONNES

* EXPECTED PRIMARY ALUMINIUM WILL GAIN SOME SHARE FROM SCRAP THIS YEAR

* “CURRENT PRICE ENVIRONMENT IS PREFERENTIAL FOR PRIMARY ALUMINIUM COMPARED TO SCRAP”

* IN 1Q20, GLOBAL PRIMARY ALUMINIUM DEMAND DECREASED BY 6.4% TO 14.43 MILLION TONNES

* EXPECTED COVID-19 WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT GLOBAL ALUMINUM MARKET IN 2020 WITH GREATER SUPPLY SURPLUS & WEAKER CONSUMER DEMAND

* “ALUMINIUM END-USER DEMAND FROM TRANSPORT AND CONSTRUCTION TO PACKAGING AND CONSUMER INDUSTRIES IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN 2020”

* IN 1Q20, CHINESE PRIMARY ALUMINIUM DEMAND DECREASED BY 6.3% TO 7.83 MILLION TONNES

* DESPITE ECONOMIC TURBULENCE DURING FIRST 3 MONTHS OF YEAR, CO DEMONSTRATING ROBUST PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: