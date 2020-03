BRIEF-Rusal Posts Qtrly Revenue Of $2,489 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - United Company RUSAL Plc:

* QTRLY REVENUE $ 2,489 MILLION VERSUS $2,365 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS $138 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $17 MILLION

* QTRLY RECURRING NET PROFIT $367 MILLION VERSUS $101 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT ALUMINIUM MARKET IN CHINA IN 1H20 WITH EXPECTATION OF BIGGER SUPPLY SURPLUS AND WEAK DEMAND

* WORLDWIDE DEMAND FOR PRIMARY ALUMINIUM IS EXPECTED TO SHOW A 1.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH TO 66.1 MILLION TONNES IN 2020

* ALUMINA REFINING IN A NUMBER OF AREAS IN PARTICULAR SUFFERING FROM LOGISTICS ISSUES FOR BOTH BAUXITE ARRIVALS AND SHIPPING OUT THEIR ALUMINA

* LOWER ALUMINIUM DEMAND IN CHINA AND EXCESSIVE INVENTORIES MAY AFFECT PRICES AND ULTIMATELY DELAY NEW ALUMINIUM SMELTING CAPACITY RAMP UP.

* ISSUES RELATED TO COVID-19 MIGHT SERIOUSLY AFFECT RECOVERY AND LEAD TO DETERIORATION OF ALUMINIUM MARKET FUNDAMENTALS IN 1H2020

* CHINESE EXPORTS CRASHED BY 25.3% Y-O-Y TO 669,208 TONNES IN JAN-FEB 2020, EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN MARCH 2020 AMID CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS

* PRIMARY ALUMINIUM DEMAND IN RUSSIA AND CIS EXPECTED TO RISE TO 1.15 TO 1.2 MILLION TONNES IN 2020

* CHINESE ECONOMY EXPECTED TO BE HEAVILY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS ISSUES IN 1Q20 RESULTING IN OVERALL GDP GROWTH TO BE AROUND 5.8%

* MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 ARE BROADLY POSITIVE FOR ASEAN REGION