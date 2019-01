Jan 28 (Reuters) - United Company Rusal Plc:

* EN+ ANNOUNCED IT ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES EXCHANGE AGREEMENT AND CERTAIN OTHER RELATED AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES OF GLENCORE PLC

* PURSUANT TO DEAL GLENCORE TO TRANSFER 8.75% OF CO’S SHARES TO EN+ IN CONSIDERATION FOR EN+ ISSUING NEW GDRS TO GLENCORE

* GLENCORE HAS AGREED TO TRANSFER ITS SHARES IN COMPANY TO EN+ IN TWO STAGES