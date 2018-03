March 14 (Reuters) - Rush Enterprises Inc:

* RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC. INCREASES STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $35 MILLION

* SAYS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON NOV 29, AND MAY BE SUSPENDED OR DISCONTINUED AT ANY TIME

* SAYS AUTHORIZING STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM UP TO $75 MILLION OF CLASS A STOCK $.01 PAR VALUE/ SHARE​ AND/CLASS B STOCK, $.01 PAR VALUE/ SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: