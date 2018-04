BRIEF-Rush Enterprises Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.51

April 23 (Reuters) - Rush Enterprises Inc:

* RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 REVENUE $1.241 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.19 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RUSH ENTERPRISES - EXPECT CLASS 8 VEHICLE SALES IN Q2 TO BE FAIRLY CONSISTENT WITH Q1 AND TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* RUSH ENTERPRISES - EXPECTS TO RECORD AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF $9.3 MILLION RELATED TO REPLACEMENT OF ERP PLATFORM COMPONENTS DURING Q2 OF 2018