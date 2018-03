BRIEF-Rusoro Mining Wins Key U.S. Court Ruling Confirming Arbitration Award

March 14 (Reuters) - Mena Resources Inc:

* RUSORO MINING - ON MARCH 1, U.S. COURT RULED IN CO’S FAVOUR & REJECTED ALL OF VENEZUELA’S DEFENSES AS PER AUG 16, 2017 ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL FINDINGS

* ‍RUSORO MINING - WILL PURSUE ENFORCEMENT AGAINST VENEZUELA IN ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE IT MAINTAINS ASSETS UNTIL AWARD HAS BEEN SATISFIED IN FULL​

* RUSORO MINING - U.S. COURT ALSO HELD THAT THE EXCESS OF $1.3 BILLION AWARD TO BE PAID BY VENEZUELA AS COMPENSATION TO CO WAS VALID & ENFORCEABLE IN U.S.