BRIEF-Russia preparing to remove Rosseti head -sources

June 9 (Reuters) - Russian grid operator Rosseti:

* The Russian government has prepared an order to remove Rosseti head Oleg Budargin, a government official and a person close to the board told Reuters;

* The order has not yet been signed, both sources said;

* A third industry source said Budargin would soon leave the company;

* All three sources said Rosseti board member Mikhail Poluboyarinov, currently first deputy head of state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), was in line to replace Budargin;

* Rosseti, VEB, the Russian Energy Ministry and a government spokeswoman all declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)