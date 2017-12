Dec 11 (Reuters) - RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE:

* COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF 8,338,998 SHARES FOR A TOTAL OF OVER RUB 1 BILLION

* SAYS COMPANY’S FREE FLOAT AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY 9% OF ITS INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL

* SAYS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER, MAXIM VOROBYOV OWNS 47.1% OF THE COMPANY‘S EXPANDED SHARE CAPITAL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)