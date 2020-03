March 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot is suffering heavy losses due to spread of coronavirus, the TASS news agency cited the carrier’s chief executive Vitaly Saveliev as saying.

* “Yes, of course, within the data that we have, we are evaluating and trying to predict. The are large,” Saveliev said, answering a question about assessing the impact of coronavirus Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)