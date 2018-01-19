FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Alrosa extends deposit period for gas assets tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa says:

* Extends period during which it will accept deposits on a tender for the sale of its natural gas assets until Jan. 29;

* Requirements for the provision of regulatory permits by bidders have also been relaxed;

* All other terms for the tender remain the same, including an auction starting price of 30 billion roubles ($531.22 million);

* Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Monday it had stopped processing a complaint from Rosneft over the sale after it was withdrawn by the oil major. ($1 = 56.4738 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

