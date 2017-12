Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s diamond producer Alrosa says:

* Alrosa has raised $600 million in two loans from Raiffeisenbank and Rosbank to refinance a part of a $720-million loan due in 2019;

* The remaining $120 million of the $720-million loan was repaid ahead of schedule from the company’s free cash flow;

* Alrosa's total debt has been reduced to $1.8 billion.