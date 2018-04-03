BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo announces intention for SPO in Moscow

April 3 (Reuters) - Gruppa Cherkizovo PAO says:
* Announces intention for secondary share offering on Moscow stock exchange;
* Offer also includes 2,916,759 shares of APK Mikhailovsky, or 6.63 percent of all shares, in primary component of SPO;
* Secondary component’s volumes will exceed primary component’s proceedings;
* MB Capital Europe LTD also may sell shares;
* Expects to get gross proceeds of around $150 million from primary component of SPO;
* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and potential acquisitions;
* Goldman Sachs International, J. P. Morgan and Sberbank CIB would be joint bookrunners of the deal;
* Wants to change dividend policy to pay at least 50 percent of net profit under IFRS in dividends;
* The family of Cherkizovo’s founders will retain strategic control in the company Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)