Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group :

* Announces a buyback offer to all shareholders to purchase their ordinary shares and GDRs;

* Price per share has been set at 1,300 roubles ($22.58), which corresponds to the price per share in the transaction with Prosperity Capital Management;

* The buyback offer will expire on Sept. 29, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.5625 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)