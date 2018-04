April 27 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says:

* Poultry sales up 10 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018

* Pork sales up 28 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018

* Average poultry and pork prices down 11 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)