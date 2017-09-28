FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's Etalon posts 1.2 bln rouble net profit in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group says:

* H1 net profit at 1.2 billion roubles ($20.6 million);

* H1 EBITDA at 2.3 bln roubles, up 33 pct y/y;

* H1 revenue at 24.2 bln roubles, up 22 pct y/y;

* Net debt as of June 30 was 9.5 bln roubles, with net debt/ltm EBITDA stable at 1.2x;

* The board will in November decide on an interim dividend based on the recently upgraded payout ratio target of 40-70 pct of net profit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.3015 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

