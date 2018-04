April 9 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group Plc says:

* 2017 net profit at 7.89 billion roubles ($134.41 million), up 61 percent year on year

* 2017 EBITDA at 13.20 billion roubles, up 81 pct y/y

* 2017 revenue at 70.6 billion roubles, up 44 pct y/y

* Net debt to EBITDA at 0.7 as of Dec. 31, 2017 (1.1 as of Dec. 31, 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.7014 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)