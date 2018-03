March 12 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group Plc said on Monday:

* The valuation‍ of Etalon’s project portfolio increased by 10 percent to 127 billion roubles ($2.25 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2017, compared to the previous year.

* The total value of the company's assets reached 135 billion roubles ($2.3 billion)​ in 2017.