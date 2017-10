Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder Etalon Group says:

* Q3 new contract sales at 11.97 billion roubles ($209.60 million), up 13 percent year-on-year;

* Q3 cash collections at 12.43 billion roubles, up 42 percent year-on-year.