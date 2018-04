April 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS):

* SAYS LAUNCHES PROCEEDINGS AGAINST AVTOVAZ ON COORDINATING DEALERS’ ACTIVITY

* SAYS AVTOVAZ'S AUDIT SHOWS SIGNS OF COORDINATION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY OF ITS AUTHORISED DEALERS ON CAR MAINTENANCE SERVICES Source text - bit.ly/2Hof34m

