April 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest van manufacturer, GAZ Group says :

* GAZ 2017 net income totalled 3.5 billion roubles ($56 million), up from 1.1 billion roubles in 2016;

* Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8 percent to 14.6 billion roubles in 2017. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2074 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)