February 6, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Gazprom calls Nord Stream-2 pipeline risks "hypothetical"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom :

* Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev says payments in yuan could be used in Russian gas supplies to China

* Gazprom CFO says no reason for Gazprom to issue its Eurobonds simultaneously with Russia’s sovereign bonds

* Gazprom CFO says the company may raise more in loans than from bond issues as loans are cheaper

* Gazprom CFO says the company does not rule out dollar-denominated bonds issuance if there is investor appetite

* Deputy CEO Medvedev says Nord Stream-2 is on track, to be launched at the end of 2019

* Medvedev says risks for Nord Stream-2 are hypothetical

* Medvedev says there are political attempts to influence the Nord Stream-2 project

* Medvedev says one third of Gazprom’s contracts are linked to oil prices, one third are linked to hub prices and the rest are hybrid contracts. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

