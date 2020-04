BRIEF-Russia's Globaltruck Management FY Net Profit Down To Rub 260.4 Mln

April 27 (Рейтер) - Globaltruck Management PAO:

* FY NET PROFIT OF RUB 260.4 MILLION VERSUS RUB 430.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF RUB 1.41 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.48 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF RUB 9.5 BILLION VERSUS RUB 8.2 BILLION YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AT END OF 2019 DOWN TO RUB 3.47 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.9 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2020 GROUP IS ABLE TO MEET ALL CURRENT OBLIGATIONS WITHOUT BREACHING RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF LOAN AGREEMENTS

* COMPANY SEES DECREASED REVENUE IN CERTAIN BUSINESS AREAS, INCLUDING IMPORT AND EXPORT SHIPMENTS, AND IN SHIPMENT OF COMMODITIES

* COMPANY CAN PARTIALLY OFFSET LOSSES THANKS TO CLIENTS IN LESS AFFECTED AREAS SUCH AS FOOD RETAIL, E-COMMERCE, PHARMACEUTICALS

* COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT CAPEX ON FLEET RENOVATION IN H1