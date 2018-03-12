FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 12, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says 2017 ‍net profit up 18.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta said on Monday:

* The company’s ‍net profit was at 13.3 billion roubles ($234.75 million) in 2017, up 18.4 percent compared to the previous year.

* 2017 ‍total sales grew 19.2 percent to 365.2 billion roubles.​

* Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 11.8 percent year-on-year and totalled 35.5 billion roubles.​

* ​The retailer plans to open about 20 new hypermarkets in 2018 as part of its organic expansion.​

* The company also ‍expects to open about 50 new supermarkets in 2018.​

* The firm ‍expects capital expenditures of 30 billion-35 billion roubles in 2018​. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6550 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.