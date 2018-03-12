March 12 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta said on Monday:

* The company’s ‍net profit was at 13.3 billion roubles ($234.75 million) in 2017, up 18.4 percent compared to the previous year.

* 2017 ‍total sales grew 19.2 percent to 365.2 billion roubles.​

* Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 11.8 percent year-on-year and totalled 35.5 billion roubles.​

* ​The retailer plans to open about 20 new hypermarkets in 2018 as part of its organic expansion.​

* The company also ‍expects to open about 50 new supermarkets in 2018.​

* The firm ‍expects capital expenditures of 30 billion-35 billion roubles in 2018​. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6550 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)