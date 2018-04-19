FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q1 sales up 20 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd says:

* Total sales grew 19.9 percent year-on-year in Q1 2018 to 93.4 billion roubles ($1.5 billion)

* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 6.1 percent year-on-year

* Like-for-like traffic was up 0.6 percent, combined with a 5.5 percent increase in like-for-like ticket

* Expects capital expenditures of 30-35 billion roubles in 2018

* Confirms its plans to open about 20 new hypermarkets in 2018 as part of organic expansion

* Expects to open about 50 new supermarkets in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.6200 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.