BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q1 sales up 20 pct y/y

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd says:

* Total sales grew 19.9 percent year-on-year in Q1 2018 to 93.4 billion roubles ($1.5 billion)

* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 6.1 percent year-on-year

* Like-for-like traffic was up 0.6 percent, combined with a 5.5 percent increase in like-for-like ticket

* Expects capital expenditures of 30-35 billion roubles in 2018

* Confirms its plans to open about 20 new hypermarkets in 2018 as part of organic expansion

* Expects to open about 50 new supermarkets in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.6200 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)