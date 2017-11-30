FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says TPG replaces one of non-exec directors
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 4:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says TPG replaces one of non-exec directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd. says:

* Steven Hellman has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Lenta Ltd., effective from Dec. 1, 2017.

* Hellman will serve as one of three nominees of TPG on the board of directors, replacing Stephen Peel who is resigning from the board to launch a new private equity fund.

* Hellman is the former Regional Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse for Russia and the CIS, a position he held from 2010 to 2016, during which period he advised Lenta in connection with its initial public offering and other corporate finance and strategic matters.

* TPG Group owns a 33.97-percent stake in Lenta. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.