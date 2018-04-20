FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 7:18 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Russia's Magnit says Q1 net profit down 1.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit says:

* Q1 net profit totalled 7.4 billion roubles ($120.91 million) against 7.5 billion roubles in Q1 2017

* Q1 EBITDA was 20.5 billion roubles, down 2.4 percent year on year

* Q1 EBITDA margin at 7.10 percent vs 7.86 pct in Q1 2017

* Q1 net sales rose 8.1 percent year on year to 288.6 billion roubles

* Q1 like-for-like sales fell 3.65 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.2026 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

