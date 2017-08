July 21 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit says:

* Q2 net profit at 13.25 billion roubles ($224.6 million), down from 17.86 billion roubles in Q2 2016;

* Q2 EBITDA at 27.77 billion roubles, down from 31.81 billion roubles in Q2 2016;

* Q2 EBITDA margin at 9.64 percent vs 11.95 pct in Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.9965 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)