Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit says:

* Magnit is unlikely to pay dividends in 2018, will rethink the dividend issue later in 2018, CFO Khachatur Pombukhchan said on Friday.

* The company sees zero like-for-like sales growth in H2 2018, Pombukhchan said on a conference call. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)