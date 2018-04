April 5 (Reuters) - Russian internet business Mail.Ru and Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said in statements:

* Mail.Ru will invest up to $12 million to get a stake of 26 percent in the Citymobil taxi service

* Mail.Ru Group will not consolidate Citymobil in its financial results

* Megafon will spend around $14 million for a stake of up to 31 percent stake in Citymobil taxi

* Megafon says it will also not consolidate the stake in Citymobil. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)