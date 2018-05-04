FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 6:21 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.Ru says 2018 earnings f'casts remain unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Mail.ru Group Ltd says :

* revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2018 remain unchanged when not taking into account its purchase of ESforce, one of the largest eSports businesses globally, in Q1;

* Aggregate segment net profit fell 32.2 percent y/y to 2.4 billion roubles ($38.09 million) in Q1 2018;

* Aggregate segment EBITDA fell 20.1 percent y/y to 3.99 billion roubles in Q1 2018;

* Aggregate segment revenue grew 27.8 percent y/y to 16.5 billion roubles in Q1 2018;

* Net cash position as of March 31, 2018 was 12.41 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.0163 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

