BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical 2017 Net Profit RUB 2.7 Billion, Up 19% YR/YR

March 19 (Reuters) - Md Medical Group Investments:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT GREW 19% Y-O-Y TO RUB 2.7 BILLION

* FY 2017 EBITDA GREW 13% Y-O-Y TO RUB 4.17 BILLION

* FY 2017 REVENUE INCREASED BY 13% Y-O-Y TO RUB 13.76 BILLION

* END-2017 NET DEBT INCREASED BY 26% FROM THE END OF 2016 TO RUB 2.07 BILLION

* BOARD RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 451 MILLION

* INCLUDING H1 DIVIDEND TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 CAN AMOUNT TO RUB 10.5PER SHARE, OR RUB 802 MILLION IN TOTAL

* IN MARCH STARTED TO ACQUIRE NON-CONTROLLING STAKES IN ITS SUBSIDIARIES, TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE PURCHASES IS ESTIMATED AT RUB 690 MILLION