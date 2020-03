March 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s MD Medical Group:

* 2019 NET PROFIT RUB 2.79 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.83 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 REVENUE RUB 16.16 BILLION VERSUS RUB 14.94 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 EBITDA RUB 4.64 BILLION VERSUS RUB 4.20 BILLION YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDS 2019 DIVIDEND OF RUB 8.5 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)