March 19 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments Plc :

* SAYS HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ITS LONG-TERM SHARE INCENTIVE PROGRAMME

* SAYS PROGRAMME HAD 40 PARTICIPANTS

* SAYS 13% OF REMUNERATION WILL BE PAID IN CASH, AND REST WILL BE PAID AS 187,659 GDRS

* SAYS IT IS EXPECTED THAT PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE BY END OF Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)