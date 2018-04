April 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s MD Medical Group:

* Q1 TOTAL DELIVERIES DECREASED 2% Y-O-Y TO 1,563

* Q1 TOTAL IVF CYCLES DECREASED 1% Y-O-Y TO 3,309

* Q1 TOTAL IN-PATIENT TREATMENTS GREW 15% Y-O-Y TO 16,800; OUT-PATIENT TREATMENTS INCREASED 7% Y-O-Y TO 390,492