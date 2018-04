April 5 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Thursday:

* Q4 coal output at 4.944 million tonnes, down 8 percent quarter on quarter;

* Q4 sales of coking coal concentrate at 1.972 million tonnes, up 4 percent quarter on quarter;

* Q4 crude steel output at 1.057 million tonnes, up 6 percent quarter on quarter. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)