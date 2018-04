April 5 (Reuters) - Mechel PAO says:

* RUSSIA’S MECHEL SAYS SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 11.5 BILLION RBLS, INCLUDING 6.5 BILLION RBLS FOR INVESTMENT PROJECTS;

* RUSSIA’S MECHEL SEES COAL PRODUCTION AT 23.3 MILLION T IN 2018;

* RUSSIA’S MECHEL SAYS PLANS TO PRODUCE 10.7 MILLION TONNES OF COKING COAL CONCENTRATE;

* RUSSIA’S MECHEL SAYS BUDGETED IN 2018 COAL PRICES AT 2017 LEVEL; Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)