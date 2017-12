Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon says:

* HAS COMPLETED ALL PAYMENTS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A VOTING STAKE IN THE MAIL.RU GROUP

* THE COMPANY ACQUIRED A 63.8 PERCENT VOTING STAKE IN MAIL.RU IN FEBRUARY 2017

* AGREED IN LATE 2016 TO PAY $740 FOR THE STAKE IN MAIL.RU

