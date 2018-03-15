BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q4 adjusted net profit down 53 pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Megafon says:

* Telecom segment adjusted net profit down 53.1 percent year-on-year to 3.037 billion roubles ($53.25 million);

* Revenue at 84.6 billion roubles, up 4.1 pct y-o-y;

* Adjusted OIBDA at 28.9 billion roubles, down 0.6 pct y-o-y;

* Sees OIBDA flat in 2018 versus 2017 and service revenue flat or slightly higher this year than in 2017;

* Plans to significantly increase CAPEX to up to 80 billion roubles in 2018 from 56 bln roubles in 2017;

* The board will not be recommending to shareholders the declaration of dividends in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0300 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)