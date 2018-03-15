FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 15, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Russia's Megafon says Q4 adjusted net profit down 53 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Megafon says:

* Telecom segment adjusted net profit down 53.1 percent year-on-year to 3.037 billion roubles ($53.25 million);

* Revenue at 84.6 billion roubles, up 4.1 pct y-o-y;

* Adjusted OIBDA at 28.9 billion roubles, down 0.6 pct y-o-y;

* Sees OIBDA flat in 2018 versus 2017 and service revenue flat or slightly higher this year than in 2017;

* Plans to significantly increase CAPEX to up to 80 billion roubles in 2018 from 56 bln roubles in 2017;

* The board will not be recommending to shareholders the declaration of dividends in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0300 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.