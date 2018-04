April 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest mobile phone operator Megafon says:

* Announces agreement to merge Svyaznoy and Euroset retail chains;

* Megafon owns 100 percent of shares of Euroset Group, and SLV Group, the controlling shareholder of Svyaznoy Group;

* SLV will become the controlling shareholder of the merged company;

* The parties expect to complete the transaction by the middle of May.