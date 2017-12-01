FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Megafon ups 2017 forecast for telecom segment OIBDA
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 1, 2017 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Russia's Megafon ups 2017 forecast for telecom segment OIBDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Megafon says:

* Revises guidance for its 2017 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to 118 billion roubles ($2.02 billion) from 112-118 billion roubles previously;

* Q3 profit for period at 9.1 billion roubles with telecom segment net profit up 28 percent y-o-y to 8.1 billion roubles;

* Q3 total revenue at 98.2 billion roubles with telecom segment revenue up 4.4 percent y-o-y to 84.7 billion roubles;

* Q3 total OIBDA at 37.2 billion roubles with telecom segment OIBDA 3.3 percent higher y-o-y at 33.3 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4850 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
